Govt Says No Plan To Ban Chinese Smartphones Below Rs 12,000: Report

The government on Monday denied reports regarding consideration to ban Chinese smartphones below Rs 12,000, CNBC TV18 reported citing sources. The development comes after several media reports emerged stating that the government is mulling banning Chinese smartphones below Rs. 12,000.

“Will work towards ensuring space for Indian brands,” a government official told CNBC TV18.

However, the official said that the government will intervene wherever it feels that the Indian brands are being crowded due to unfair trade practices, adding that the government’s vision is of a robust and innovative electronics sector, with space for Indian brands.

Meanwhile, over the past several months, the government has tightened scrutiny over several Chinese smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo. The government has alleged these smartphone manufacturers of being involved in money laundering activities. Chinese smartphone manufacturers have a 75 per cent market share in India.

As per a report by Counterpoint, Chinese smartphones under Rs 12,000 constituted one-third of smartphone sales in the April to June quarter in the domestic market.