Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Government's Subsidies To Decline 39% To Rs 4,33,108 Crore In FY22; To Further Drop Next Fiscal

The government's subsidies on food, fertilisers and petroleum are estimated to decline by 39 per cent to Rs 4,33,108 crore in the current fiscal, according to the Budget document.

Government's Subsidies To Decline 39% To Rs 4,33,108 Crore In FY22; To Further Drop Next Fiscal
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 3:25 pm

The government's subsidies on food, fertilisers and petroleum are estimated to decline by 39 per cent to Rs 4,33,108 crore in the current fiscal, according to the Budget document. During 2022-23, the subsidies are estimated to further decline by 27 per cent to Rs 3,17,866 crore, it said. In its revised budget estimate for 2021-22 fiscal, the government pegged total subsidies to be at Rs 4,33,108 crore as against the actual budget estimate of Rs 7,07,707 crore in the previous financial year.


Out of which, the food subsidy is estimated to increase to Rs 2,86,469 crore in the current fiscal from Rs 5,41,330 crore in 2020-21 fiscal, while petroleum subsidy is estimated to decline to Rs 6,517 crore from Rs 38,455 crore in the said period. However, fertiliser subsidy is estimated to increase to Rs 1,40,122 crore during the ongoing fiscal from Rs 1,27,922 crore in the previous fiscal.


For the next 2022-23 fiscal, the government said total subsidies are estimated to further decline to Rs 3,17,866 crore from Rs 4,33,108 crore in the current fiscal.Out of which, fertiliser subsidy is estimated to decline by 25 per cent to Rs 1,05,222 crore during 2022-23 fiscal from Rs 1,40,122 crore this year, while food subsidy is estimated to decline by 28 per cent to Rs 2,06,831 crore from Rs 2,86,469 crore in the said period. Petroleum subsidies are estimated to decline by 11 per cent to Rs 5,813 crore during the 2022-23 fiscal as against Rs 6,517 crore in the current fiscal

Tags

Business Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2022 Subsidies
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Corporate Affairs Minister Gets Higher Allocation Of Rs 733 Core For Next Fiscal Year

Corporate Affairs Minister Gets Higher Allocation Of Rs 733 Core For Next Fiscal Year

Budget Allocation To Coal Ministry Declines 39% To Rs 393 Crore In FY2022-23

Digital Currency Explained: India Catches Up With Global Fad

Government Raises Farm Credit Target To Rs 18 Lakh Crore For FY23

Government Allocates Rs 19,500 Crore For Solar PLI Schemes In Budget 2022-23

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians