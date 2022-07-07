Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Govt Puts In Place New Approval Framework For Wheat Flour Exports

Exporters of wheat flour would now need approval of the inter-ministerial committee for  shipments of atta. The new requirement will be applicable from July 12

AP Photo/Channi Anand, File

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 1:26 pm

After banning wheat exports in May, the government has decided to put in place a new approval framework for outbound shipments of wheat flour.

Exporters of wheat flour would now need approval of the inter-ministerial committee for  shipments of atta. The new requirement will be applicable from July 12.

"Export policy of wheat flour (atta) remains free but export shall be subject to recommendation of inter-ministerial committee on export of wheat," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The new approval framework will be applicable for wheat flour (atta), maida, samolina (rava/ sirgi), wholemeal atta and resultant atta.

According to the notification, the necessary modalities with regard to quality of wheat flour will be notified separately. 

