The Central government may put aside the current version of the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 that does not comprehensively address the requirements of the country’s changing technology landscape, Economic Times quoted people privy to the matter.

The government plans to introduce fresh legislation that can cater to the ongoing "sea change in the local and global technology (environment)", the report said.

It would also allay concerns that current provisions may hurt the country’s fledgling technology and start-up ecosystem, it added.

The Central government had introduced the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 (PDP Bill) in the Lok Sabha on December 11, 2019.

The 2019 Bill — drafted first by a panel led by retired Supreme Court Judge BN Srikrishna — was reviewed by a Joint Committee of Parliament that submitted its final recommendations and a revised draft Bill only in November 2021.

It was referred for examination and recommendations to a Joint Committee of both Houses of Parliament.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee tabled the report on the Bill along with the amended Bill before both Houses of Parliament on December 16, 2021.

The Committee deliberated for over two years, during which the Bill underwent substantial changes.

The JPC has proposed significant changes such as the inclusion of non-personal data, digital media regulations and certification of digital and IoT devices that will impact businesses in a larger way, leading to demands for fresh industry-wide consultations on the Bill.