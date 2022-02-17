Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Government May Bring A Completely New Data Protection Bill, Says Report

The government plans to introduce fresh legislation that can cater to the ongoing 'sea change in the local and global technology environment'

Government May Bring A Completely New Data Protection Bill, Says Report
Data Protection Bill Data Protection Bill

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 3:53 pm

The Central government may put aside the current version of the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 that does not comprehensively address the requirements of the country’s changing technology landscape, Economic Times quoted people privy to the matter.

The government plans to introduce fresh legislation that can cater to the ongoing "sea change in the local and global technology (environment)", the report said. 

It would also allay concerns that current provisions may hurt the country’s fledgling technology and start-up ecosystem, it added.

The Central government had introduced the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 (PDP Bill) in the Lok Sabha on December 11, 2019. 

The 2019 Bill — drafted first by a panel led by retired Supreme Court Judge BN Srikrishna — was reviewed by a Joint Committee of Parliament that submitted its final recommendations and a revised draft Bill only in November 2021.

It was referred for examination and recommendations to a Joint Committee of both Houses of Parliament. 

The Joint Parliamentary Committee tabled the report on the Bill along with the amended Bill before both Houses of Parliament on December 16, 2021.

The Committee deliberated for over two years, during which the Bill underwent substantial changes. 

The JPC has proposed significant changes such as the inclusion of non-personal data, digital media regulations and certification of digital and IoT devices that will impact businesses in a larger way, leading to demands for fresh industry-wide consultations on the Bill.

Tags

Business Business Data Protection Issues Data Protection Bill Data Protection Privacy Right To Privacy
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Housing Financiers' Bad Loans Jump By 70 Bps Following New Asset Quality Norms: Report

Housing Financiers' Bad Loans Jump By 70 Bps Following New Asset Quality Norms: Report

Sensex, Nifty Decline For Second Straight Session On Fresh Tensions Between Russia, Ukraine

Ashok Leyland Expects Turnaround In Commercial Vehicle Business, Eyes 30% Market Share In FY23

Leaders Underline Climate Change At G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting

Housing Prices Up 3-7% in Top 8 Cities in 2021; Sales Rise 13%: Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow