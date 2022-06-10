Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Govt Likely To Invite Preliminary Bids For IDBI Bank Privatisation Next Month: Official

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is currently holding roadshows in the US for the sale

Govt Likely To Invite Preliminary Bids For IDBI Bank Privatisation Next Month: Official

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 8:16 pm

The government is likely to invite preliminary bids for privatising IDBI Bank by July-end, an official said.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is currently holding roadshows in the US for the sale. After a few more such investor meets, it will finalise the contours of the sale, the official added.

"We may need one more round of discussion with RBI on IDBI strategic sale. The expression of interest (EoI) may be invited by July-end," the official said.

Related stories

IDBI Bank Board Approves Appointment Of T N Manoharan As Part-time Chairman

IDBI Bank Profit Rises 35% To Rs 691 Crore In March Quarter

Keen To Retain Some Stake In IDBI Bank For Bancassurance Gains: LIC Chairman

The government holds 45.48 per cent stake in the bank, while LIC owns 49.24 per cent.

The official said while the quantum of stake dilution of both the government and LIC is yet to be decided, the management control in IDBI Bank will be transferred in the strategic sale.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had given in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank in May last year.

Necessary amendments to the IDBI Bank Act have already been made through the Finance Act 2021, and transaction advisors have been appointed. 

Tags

Business National IDBI Bank IDBI Bank Privitisation IDBI Bank Q4 Results IDBI Bank Q4 Earnings IDBI Bank Quarterly Results IDBI Bank Earnings LIC Ipo Divestment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

T Rajendar Gets Clearance For Medical Treatment In Singapore

T Rajendar Gets Clearance For Medical Treatment In Singapore