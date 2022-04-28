Amazon's two top domestic sellers -- Cloudtail and Appario on Thursday were faced raids by Competition Commission of India (CCI) over accusations of competition laws violation, Reuters has reported.

The exact nature of the purported violations prompting Thursday’s raids was not immediately clear.

Retailers in the country have often complained about predatory pricing by the online retail giant that favours a few big sellers and harms their businesses.

Amazon says it complies with all Indian laws.

Amazon, which has an indirect equity stake in both, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The raids, carried out in New Delhi and Bengaluru, were related to CCI’s investigation ordered in January 2020, the report said.

Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart face accusations of anti-competitive practices, such as promoting preferred sellers on websites and giving priority to listings by some sellers.

The companies deny the accusations, and the antitrust investigation continues.

