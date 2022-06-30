Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Govt Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged On Small Savings Schemes For September Quarter

The interest rate on small savings schemes has not been revised since the first quarter of 2020-21.

undefined
File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 9:05 pm

The government on Thursday kept interest rates unchanged on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, for the second quarter of 2022-23 amid high inflation and rising interest rate.

The interest rate on small savings schemes has not been revised since the first quarter of 2020-21.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to have an annual interest rate of 7.1 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively, in the second quarter of this fiscal.

Related stories

Market Volatility, Interest Rate Cause For Concern In Short-Term, Says Tata MF Report

Normal Monsoon, Interest Rate Cut Key To Bringing Down Inflation By Year-End: Economists

Will RBI Raise Interest Rates After Fed rate hike? What should investors do?

"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23, starting from July 1, 2022, and ending on September 30, 2022, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022) for FY 2022-23," the finance ministry said in a notification.

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.

The one-year term deposit scheme will continue to earn an interest rate of 5.5 per cent in the second quarter.

It is to be noted that the country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) raised interest rate on one-year fixed deposit 5.10 per cent following two consecutive increase in benchmark rate by 90 basis points to tame high inflation.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised repo rate by 40 basis points and 50 basis points in May and June, respectively.

Retail inflation stood at 7.04 per cent in May, remaining above the RBI's tolerance level for the fifth month in a row.

The interest rate on the five-year senior citizens' savings scheme will be retained at 7.4 per cent. The interest on the senior citizens' scheme is paid on a quarterly basis.

The girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will fetch 7.6 per cent.

The interest rate on savings deposits will continue to be at 4 per cent per annum.

Term deposits of one to five years will fetch an interest rate in the range of 5.5-6.7 per cent, to be paid quarterly while the interest rate on five-year recurring deposits will earn a higher interest of 5.8 per cent. 

Tags

Business National Small Savings Schemes Small Savings Scheme Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Provident Fund EPF Interest Rates Personal Savings Savings Tax Savings
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan