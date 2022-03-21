Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Govt Deliberating on E-Commerce Policy Draft: CAIT

A delegation of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) met the minister and presented a white paper on e-commerce

Representative image

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 6:32 pm

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that several ministries, which are related to e-commerce, are deliberating on the e-commerce policy draft and it will be put out in the public domain after discussions, according to a statement issued by domestic traders body CAIT. 

A delegation of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) met the minister and presented a white paper on e-commerce. They urged Goyal to roll out an e-commerce policy and form a regulatory authority for the sector.

"Piyush Goyal, while talking to the trade delegation, said that e-commerce sector is on priority of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several ministries which are related with e-commerce are deliberating on the draft of e-commerce policy and as soon as the draft is discussed at the level of the government, the same will be put in public domain," the confederation said in statement. 

According to CAIT, Goyal also advised the officials to explore the possibilities of formation of a regulator for e-commerce trade so that laws and rules are followed in both letter and spirit.

