Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Govt Approves Construction Of Rs 2,415 Crore Project To Connect Haryana With Jewar Airport In UP

The construction of greenfield connectivity to Jewar International Airport (connecting Delhi-Mumbai Expressway) from DND Faridabad-Ballabhag Bypass KMP link in Gautam Budh Nagar district under Bharatmala project in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana with a budget of Rs 2,414.67 crore has been approved

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 6:38 pm

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced that the government has approved the construction of a road linking Haryana to the upcoming Jewar International Airport in the Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. 

The construction of greenfield connectivity to Jewar International Airport (connecting Delhi-Mumbai Expressway) from DND Faridabad-Ballabhag Bypass KMP link in Gautam Budh Nagar district under Bharatmala project in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana with a budget of Rs 2,414.67 crore has been approved, Gadkari said.

In a series of tweets, the minister said this road will be constructed in hybrid annuity mode with a total length of 31.425 kilometres.

The construction period will be two years and the project will also connect Agra, Mathura and western Uttar Pradesh, the road transport and highways minister added.

Gadkari also said that the construction of two flyovers with a total length of 2.5 kilometres at Kushinagar, the place of Lord Buddha's Parinirvana in Uttar Pradesh, has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 42.67 crore

These flyovers will be completed in 18 months, he said, adding that with their construction, the arrival of domestic and foreign tourists will be facilitated and the problem of a traffic jams for local people will be solved. 

