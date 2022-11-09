Govt Allows Rupee Settlement In Export Promotion Schemes

The Government on Wednesday allowed international trade settlements in the Indian rupee for export promotion schemes under foreign trade policy.

"The government of India has made suitable amendments in the Foreign Trade Policy and Handbook of Procedures to allow for international trade settlement in Indian rupees," a statement said.

"Given the rise in interest in internationalisation of Indian Rupee, the given Policy amendments have been undertaken to facilitate and to bring ease in international trade transactions in Indian Rupees," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the changes have been notified for imports for exports, export performance for recognition as Status Holders, realisation of export proceeds under advance authorisation and Duty-Free Import Authorisation schemes, and realisation of export proceeds under export promotion capital goods scheme.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry, has already allowed invoicing, payment and settlement of exports and imports in Indian rupee, a move aimed at facilitating trade in the domestic currency.

In July, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked banks to put in place additional arrangements for export and import transactions in Indian rupees in view of increasing interest of the global trading community in the domestic currency.

The notification said changes have been introduced in the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) for grant of export benefits, incentives, fulfilment of export obligation, and for export realisations in Indian rupees as per the RBI guidelines released in July.

“Accordingly benefits/incentives/fulfilment of export obligation under the Foreign Trade Policy has been extended for realisations in Indian rupees as per the RBI guidelines dated July 11, 2022," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)