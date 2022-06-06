Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Government To Launch National CSR Exchange Portal On Tuesday

The National CSR Exchange Portal is a digital initiative on CSR which will enable stakeholders to list, search, interact, engage and manage their CSR projects on a voluntary basis, according to an official release

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 8:39 pm

The government will launch the National CSR Exchange Portal on Tuesday as part of celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman will flag off the 'Iconic Day' celebrations of the corporate affairs ministry on Tuesday.

FM Sitharaman, who is in charge of the finance and corporate affairs ministries, as well as Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh and senior officials, among others, will be present at the event.

The National CSR Exchange Portal is a digital initiative on CSR which will enable stakeholders to list, search, interact, engage and manage their CSR projects on a voluntary basis, according to an official release.

"The event will be an amalgam of various industry experts, consumer and investor voices, regulatory experts, professionals, corporate citizens, investors and other stakeholders," it said.

A commemorative postal stamp on investor awareness will be released on the occasion. Besides, a short film 'Journey of Corporate Governance in India: A Panorama', film on investors oath, e-book 'Compendium on CSR', and a publication on IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) will be released.

There will also be launch of a Special Window Facility for senior citizens of 75 years age and above on the initiative of IEPFA (Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority).

At the event, awards to winner of a national online quiz on IBC will also be presented, the release said.

