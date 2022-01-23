Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Government To Come Out With Single Volume Economic Survey Projecting Growth Of 9% For FY22

The Survey, which is tabled in Parliament by the Finance Minister ahead of the Union Budget, is being prepared by the Principal Economic Advisor and other officials in absence of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), who traditionally is the main architect of the document. 

Government To Come Out With Single Volume Economic Survey Projecting Growth Of 9% For FY22
The economy, as per the advance estimates of the NSO, is expected to record a growth of 9.2% durin - Outlook India

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 2:21 pm

The finance ministry is expected to come out with a single volume Economic Survey for 2021-22 projecting growth of around 9 per cent for the next financial year.

 The Survey, which is tabled in Parliament by the Finance Minister ahead of the Union Budget, is being prepared by the Principal Economic Advisor and other officials in absence of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), who traditionally is the main architect of the document. 

 Even the first Economic Survey of the Modi government presented by the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in July 2014 was prepared by senior Economic Advisor Ila Patnaik.

 At that time the post of CEA was vacant following the appointment of Raghuram Rajan as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Later, Arvind Subramanian moved in as CEA in October 2014.

 K V Subramanian completed his three-year term as CEA on December 6 last year. The government has already initiated the process for appointing CEA who is a Secretary rank official attached to the finance ministry. 

 The economy, as per the advance estimates of the National Statistical Office (NSO), is expected to record a growth of 9.2 per cent during the current fiscal, which is a tad lower than 9.5 per cent projected by the Reserve Bank.

 On account of the outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the virus, the economy contracted by 7.3 per cent during 2020-21. The impact of the virus on the economy was comparatively less during the current financial year as the lockdowns were local in nature and did not cause large-scale disruption in economic activity.

 The Survey is expected to project growth of about 9 per cent for the next financial year, experts said citing the base effect.

 As per the recent report of the World Bank, India is projected to grow at 8.7 per cent while India Ratings and Research said it expects India's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 7.6 per cent on-year in FY23.

 As per the ICRA report, the country's real GDP is likely to maintain a 9 per cent growth rate in fiscal 2022 and 2023 amid concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

 The Economic Survey 2020-21, released in January last year, had projected GDP growth of 11 per cent during the current financial year ending March 2022.

 The Survey had said growth will be supported by the supply-side push from reforms and easing of regulations, push for infrastructural investments, boost to manufacturing sector through the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, recovery of pent-up demand, increase in discretionary consumption subsequent to the rollout of vaccines and pick up in credit given adequate liquidity and low-interest rates.

Tags

Business National Economic Survey Indian Economy Union Budget 2022 Budget 2022 Budget
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Mcap Of 10 Most Valued Firms Erodes By Over Rs 2.53 Lakh Crore

Mcap Of 10 Most Valued Firms Erodes By Over Rs 2.53 Lakh Crore

Global Trends, Q3 Earnings Major Drivers For Equity Market This Week: Analysts

Samara Group Willing To Invest Rs 7,000 Crore In Future Group To Acquire Assets, Confirms Amazon

TCS Canada Aims To Grow In Double Digits As Demand For Digitisation Surges

Suraksha Group Expects NCLT Nod By March To Acquire Jaypee Infratech Limited

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Hindu holy men eat at a free food distribution camp at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are expected to take holy dips at the confluence during the astronomically auspicious period of over 45 days celebrated as Magh Mela.

Devotees At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held