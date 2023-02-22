Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Government To Auction 27 More Coal Mines Starting February 27

Home Business

Government To Auction 27 More Coal Mines Starting February 27

In a bid to familiarise bidders with the auction process, mock e-auction will be conducted on February 24

Auction process for 141 coal and lignite mines was launched by the Coal Ministry last year
Auction process for 141 coal and lignite mines was launched by the Coal Ministry last year

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 8:46 pm

The coal ministry on Wednesday said that 27 coal mines would be put on sale in the next round of commercial mines auction starting from February 27.

The auction process for 141 coal and lignite mines was launched by the coal ministry in November last year.

"After completion of technical evaluation, 27 coal mines which received more than one bid, will be put up for forward auction from Monday, February 27, 2023 onwards," the ministry said in a statement.

Related stories

Power Ministry Asks All Thermal Plants Using Imported Coal To Operate With Full Capacity During Summer

Reliance Industries Seeks $12.75 For Coal Bed Methane Gas, ONGC Wants $9.35

Why Rat-hole Mining Ban In The Coal Belt Is A Major Election Issue In Meghalaya

In a bid to familiarise bidders with the auction process, mock e-auction will be conducted on February 24.

According to the statement, the ministry launched the 6th round and 2nd attempt of 5th round of commercial coal mines auctions on November 3, 2022, which received unprecedented response from industry.

"96 bids were received for 36 coal mines, including participation from many first time bidders, reflecting the enthusiasm among the bidders and the positive sentiment about coal mining sector," it added.

Tags

Business Coal Ministry Coal Mining Coal Mine Projects
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat