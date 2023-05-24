Government Strengthens 'Fraud Alert' System To Avoid Nirav Modi-Like Scams: Report

Centre has reportedly been working to strengthen the system which generates money laundering and fraud alerts against entities looking to take loans of more than Rs 50 crore from banks. The step has been taken to avoid Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya like scams in future.

According to a Times of India report, Centre has streamlined the process of generating alerts from the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB).

Public sector banks (PSBs) are required to seek report from the CEIB on any entity which is seeking a loan of more than Rs 50 crore. This needs to be done at the pre-approval stage.

The report stated that after meeting with RBI, Indian Banks’ Association and representatives of all government banks, the finance ministry has now made it compulsory for CEIB to provide reports about all money laundering and tax evasion cases pending against such entities within 15 days.

Times of India cited sources saying that email ids have also been created at PSBs and CEIB to help banks make informed decision before granting high-value loans.

The government has also decided to eliminate any offline paper-based communication in the process. CEIB has been asked to keep a record of every report it sends and also the action taken by banks.

Data, as mentioned in the report, shows that the process is generating results, with banks sending around 6,000 requests for such reports from CEIB in financial year 2023, compared to just over 1,300 in the previous fiscal.

The increase in requests was also a result of finance ministry asking banks to seek reports from CEIB before issuing any high-value loan.

According to a TOI report, CEIB has maintained a database of over 2.5 lakh economic offenders, unique companies or individuals. It is also working to assign a unique code to these entities which will help in quickly generating alerts.

The code will tag all cases against an entity, helping agencies obtain such information quickly. A repository called as National Economic Offence Records (NEOR) is under development, the Economic Times report stated.



