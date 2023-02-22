Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Government's Paddy Procurement Crosses 700 Lakh Tonne Mark In Current Year

Home Business

Government's Paddy Procurement Crosses 700 Lakh Tonne Mark In Current Year

The paddy procurement is undertaken by both state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) and private agencies

Paddy procurement... is progressing smoothly with purchase of over 702 lakh tonne up to February 20
Paddy procurement... is progressing smoothly with purchase of over 702 lakh tonne up to February 20 PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 10:45 am

The government's paddy procurement has crossed the 700 lakh tonne mark in the ongoing 2022-23 kharif marketing season so far, according to the Food Ministry. The government aims to procure 765.43 lakh tonnes of paddy in the 2022-23 kharif marketing season (October-September). The actual procurement stood at a record 749 lakh tonnes in the previous kharif marketing season.

The paddy procurement is undertaken by both state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) and private agencies.The paddy is procured at the minimum support price (MSP) directly from the farmers and is utilised for meeting the demand under several welfare schemes.

According to the ministry, "Paddy procurement... is progressing smoothly with purchase of over 702 lakh tonne up to February 20."  Over 96 lakh farmers have already benefitted from the procurement operations as MSP outflow of Rs 1,45,845 crore has been transferred directly into farmers’ bank accounts, it said. 

Related stories

Relax Paddy Procurement Norms To Help Farmers In Rain-Hit Cauvery Delta, Tamil Nadu CM Urges PM Modi

Relax Paddy Procurement Norms To Help Farmers In Rain-Hit Cauvery Delta, TN CM Urges PM Modi

Centre Procures Paddy, Wheat Worth Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore In 2021-22 Against Rs 98k Crore In 2013-14

So far, 218 lakh tonnes of rice against the procured paddy is in the central pool. "Adequate rice stock is currently available in the central pool for meeting the requirements of the country," the ministry added. The estimated paddy procurement from the rabi crop of this year will be finalised in the forthcoming Food Secretaries’ meeting to be held on March 1.

With the inclusion of the rabi paddy crop, it is expected that around 900 lakh tonne paddy may be procured during the entire 2022-23 kharif marketing season, it added. Paddy is grown in both kharif (summer) and rabi (winter) seasons. But 80 per cent of the country's total paddy production comes from the kharif season.

Tags

Business Paddy Crop Farming Indian Economy Farmers Crops
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Making Her Mark: The Kayaking Nymph Of Kashmir

Making Her Mark: The Kayaking Nymph Of Kashmir

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme