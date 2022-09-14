Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Government Reducing Compliances In Food Processing Sector: Prahlad Singh Patel

Addressing the '14th FIcci Foodworld India – The Global Convention for Food Business and Industry', Patel highlighted the need to enhance the marketing and branding of Indian food processing sector and products

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 7:25 pm

The government is focusing on reducing compliances further to promote the food processing sector, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel said on Wednesday.

Addressing the '14th FIcci Foodworld India – The Global Convention for Food Business and Industry', Patel highlighted the need to enhance the marketing and branding of Indian food processing sector and products.

"The government is fully committed to supporting the industry and find solutions to the problems. We also need to further simplify the existing schemes by removing the bottlenecks and industry will play a critical role in this," he said.

The government's focus is on reducing compliances to support the industry and the sector, he said.

To boost the sector, he said, the government has already stepped up incubation centres to support the industry and innovation.

The government is taking continuous steps to improve the food processing sector, including the introduction of a PLI scheme for the sector, he stated.

He further said the government is taking measures to not only cater to the domestic markets but also to global demand for processed foods.

The Indian food processing sector will be the backbone in achieving the USD 5 trillion economy target.

Related stories

Agriculture, Processed Food Products Exports Up 30% To $9.6 Billion In April to July: APEDA

Retail Inflation Hits 7% In August Amid Costlier Food Prices

India's Rice Production May Fall By 10-12 Million Tonnes In Kharif Season This Year: Food Secretary

"There is a need to further strengthen the trust in the consumers for processed foods and the government along with industry have to work towards it," the minister added.

The Indian food processing industry played an important role during Covid-19, former secretary of Food Processing Industry Siraj Hussain, who was present on the occasion, said.

He also stressed improving and creating a market for the primary food processing market.

“Unless we encourage the primary food processing market, we will not be able to establish a direct linkage of the food processing sector with the farmers,” he added

Tags

Business Prahlad Singh Patel Minister Of State For Food Processing Industries Food Processing Sector 14th FIcci Foodworld India Food Processing Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League