Government Plans To Roll Out UPI-Like Platforms For Various Sectors: Report

The government is reportedly planning to create Unified Payments Interface (UPI)- like platforms for various sectors and purposes. These prospective platforms will function similar to UPI and will be used in various industries including logistics, agriculture, and education.



As per a report by the Economic Times, the Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the National Digital Health Mission and the government are working to develop a UPI-like model. This model would be created and made democratic so that everyone can use them.

“The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has created a model of good governance which puts the common citizen at the centre and builds everything around her. Be it systems, or technologies, processes, or schemes, all of them empower the common citizen and make sure that things reach hassle free without corruption and in a very transparent manner,” the Economic Times quoted Vaishnaw, as saying.

As per the report, Vaishnaw said that the objective behind developing such models is to use technology in a way that would mirror the success experienced by UPI, digital Direct Benefit Transfer programs, and Jan Dhan bank accounts. There are reportedly 450 million Jan Dhan accounts, and close to 1.35 billion people in the nation have an Aadhaar.

“It primarily focuses on taking the good governance model to many more sectors. The foundational blocks are there, right? So, healthcare is a large sector in which the National Digital Health Program is going on very well,” The Economic Times quoted, Vaishnaw, as saying. He further added, “This will be almost like UPI where the government is creating the platform everybody else joins. Logistics, agriculture, and education…all these sectors will have phenomenal growth using distributive law.”

Ashwini Vaishnaw also reportedly said that the government's ability to launch and implement the Covid-19 vaccination campaign quickly was made possible by the effective use of such a platform. The effective use of technology has also made governance more transparent.

