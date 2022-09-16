Government Launches Diabetes Drug Sitagliptin, Its Combinations At Rs 60 Per Pack Of 10

The government on Friday launched diabetes drug Sitagliptin and its combinations at rates as low as Rs 60 per pack of ten, which will be sold at generic pharmacy stores, Janaushadhi Kendras.

The Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) has included new variants of Sitagliptin and its combination across its Jan Aushdhi Kendras, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said in a statement.

The maximum retail price for a pack of ten Sitagliptin phosphate tablets 50 mg is Rs 60, while the same for Sitagliptin phosphate tablet 100 mg is Rs 100.

Combination of Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets of 50mg/500mg is priced at Rs 65 for a pack of ten and Sitagliptin Metformin hydrochloride tablets of 50mg/1000mg strength comes for Rs 70 for the same quantity.

"All these variants are available at 60 per cent to 70 per cent lesser prices than branded variants as they are available in price band of Rs 162 to Rs 258 at other medical stores," the statement said.

PMBI Chief Executive Officer Ravi Dadhich launched Sitagliptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, it added.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, more than 8,700 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country. These kendras sell quality generic medicines, surgical equipment, nutraceuticals and other products, the statement said.

At present, over 1,600 medicines and 250 surgical devices are available in these kendras, which also sells Suvidha Sanitary pads priced at Re 1 per pad.

