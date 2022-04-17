Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Government Incorporated 96 New CPSEs Since 2014: Data

The list includes Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), set up in 2018 as a precursor to Air India's sale to hold non-core assets and liabilities of the erstwhile national carrier.

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 1:47 pm

The Union government has incorporated as many as 96 CPSEs since 2014, with the maximum headquartered in Delhi, as per official data.

As many as 69 of these Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have their registered offices in Delhi.

Besides, BSNL Tower Corporation (2018), Concor Last Mile Logistics Ltd (2020), ITPO Services (2020), and India International Convention and Exhibition Centre Ltd (2020) are included in the list.

Also, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (2020), NSIC Venture Capital Fund Ltd (2020), Rajgarh Transmission Ltd (2020), and Sagarmala Development Company Ltd (2016) were set up in the last eight years, as per finance ministry data.

While three CPSEs were incorporated in Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh each, four, including Deoghar Airport Ltd, were registered in Jharkhand.

Five CPSEs were incorporated in Karnataka, three in Kerala, two each in Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal, and one each in Punjab and Telangana.

As per the data, there were 256 operational CPSEs as on March 31, 2020. These include 171 profit-making and 84 loss-making companies. 

