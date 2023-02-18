Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Government Has Transformed India From 'Fragile-Five' To 'Anti-Fragile', Says PM

The prime minister asked global investors to participate in India growth story saying that in return the country guarantees returns.

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 10:39 am

In a veiled attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government in the last nine years has transformed the country from 'fragile-five' to 'anti-fragile' by re-imagining and re-inventing every element of governance. Speaking at the Economic Times Global Business Summit 2023, Modi higlighted the various achievements of his government in several sectors, like road construction, expansion of metro train network, laying railway lines, and increasing number of airports.

The prime minister also asked global investors to participate in India growth story saying that in return the country guarantees returns.
He also took a dig on "opinion makers", saying: "In our country, most of the opinion makers are busy in relaunch, re-relaunch of the same 'product' every six months. And even in this relaunch, they do not re-imagine".

The theme of the ET Global Summit is 'Reimagine Business; Reimagine The World.' Dewelling on the theme, the prime minister said after 2014, "we reimagined the government-first mentality to a people-first. We worked on the principle of trusting the citizens." "When the country gave us the opportunity to serve, our first step was to Reimagine. In 2014, scams worth crores and corruption led to the poor being deprived of their rights. The aspirations of the youth were not fulfilled," he said.

Modi said today, India has put a new model of physical and social infrastructure development in front of the whole world. Apparently referring to previous government led by Congress party, Modi said some people used to talk of eradication of poverty, but actually, they considered the poor a burden on the country and left them to fend for themselves. On the other hand, the present government focused on empowering the poor, so that they could contribute to the growth of the country.

Business PM Modi Indian Economy The Economic Times Development Projects
