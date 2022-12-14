Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Government Collected Rs 60.46 Crore In Crypto Tax, MoS Finance Tells Rajya Sabha

Home Business
Outlook Money

Government Collected Rs 60.46 Crore In Crypto Tax, MoS Finance Tells Rajya Sabha

The government has collected Rs 60.64 crore in crypto tax since it announced the new taxation rules in July

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 7:15 pm

Replying to a question in parliament, Minister of State for Finance (MoS) Pankaj Chaudhary said the government has collected Rs 60.46 crore in tax for transactions in virtual digital assets since July this year.

The government introduced the new tax rules for crypto assets in July.

Post insertion of Section 194S in the Income-tax Act, 1961, "318 direct tax challans" were received, amounting to Rs 60.46 crore, the MoS said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

A 30 per cent tax, besides a fee and a cess, was imposed on the transfer of cryptocurrencies , like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, etc., as of April 1.

Also, a one per cent tax is deducted at source (TDS) under section 194S of the I-T Act starting July 1 on payments exceeding Rs 10,000 for virtual digital currencies to keep track of the money trail.

Chaudhary also informed the House that the Central Bureau of Direct Taxes (CBDT ) conducts awareness programmes for taxpayers and takes appropriate action, including search and seizure, etc., as required.

The minister added that there is currently no crypto regulation in India, and the government does not register any foreign crypto exchanges.

"Crypto assets are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage," Chaudhary said.

Related stories

Are The Polygon And Polkadot Doomed Already, Letting The Big Eyes Coin Enter The Crypto Market With A Bang

Big Eyes Coin Generates Huge Publicity During Its Presale. Can It Compete With Well-Known Cryptos, Such As Solana And Aptos

SOLANA AND ROCKETIZE TOKEN ARE SAFE BET INVESTMENT OPTIONS, ACCORDING TO CRYPTO EXPERTS

Reacting to the minister's comments, Manan Vora, senior vice president of strategy and business operations at Liminal, a digital wallet platform, said the tax regime introduced this year is a step in the right direction, "bringing legitimacy" to the key industry stakeholders.

"Considering the bear market of 2021 and the corresponding taxes collected indicate, the market is still active, and users still have faith in the industry. Crypto markets, if regulated in the right manner, can be beneficial to both the government and the industry," he said.

Crypto industry experts believe investors will feel more secure with regulations in place, allow innovation, foster financial stability , and increase the attractiveness of the crypto asset sector.

Tags

Business Cryptocurrency Crypto News Crypto Tax MoS Finance (independent Charge) Rajya Sabha Parliament Taxes Investments
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur