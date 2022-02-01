Government Capex Jumps 35.4% In Budget 2022, But Is It Enough To Spur Growth?

The government has taken the load off the private sector in taking the lead to spur economic revival. Union Budget 2022-23 has increased the capital expenditure (Capex) target to Rs 7.5 lakh crore, a 35.4 per cent jump from the budget estimate (BE) of Rs 5.5 lakh crore in 2021-22. The revised estimate (RE) for capital expenditure in 2021-22 came in at Rs 6.03 lakh crore. Capex accounts for 19.02 per cent of the government’s total expenditure for 2022-23, which is pegged at Rs 39.45 lakh crore.

“The virtuous cycle of investment requires public investment to crowd-in private investment. At this stage, private investments seem to require that support to rise to their potential and to the needs of the economy. Public investment must continue to take the lead and pump-prime the private investment and demand in 2022-23,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech.

The allocation for capital expenditure increased to more than 2.2 times the expenditure of 2019-20, and the 2022-23 outlay would account for 2.9 per cent of GDP.

“With this investment taken together with the provision made for the creation of capital assets through Grants-in-Aid to States, the effective capital expenditure of the Central government is estimated at Rs 10.68 lakh crore in 2022-23, which will be about 4.1 per cent of GDP,” Sitharaman said in the speech.

Not everyone is convinced that this is the right way to press for growth in the economy. Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg even argues that there is “no real increase in government’s own Capex”.

Raising capital outlay from 5.5 to 7.5 lakh crore is humungous. However, the increase seems only on two accounts- one lakh crore of loans to states and green bonds borrowing for public sector. No real increase in Government’s own capex? — Subhash Chandra Garg (@Subhashgarg1960) February 1, 2022

The government has estimated the current year’s GDP growth to be 9.2 per cent on the back of a sharp rebound and recovery of the economy, reflective of our country’s strong resilience, Sitharaman said. The Economic Survey 2021-22 has a projected GDP growth rate of 8 to 8.5 per cent for 2022-23. But it would be worthwhile to note that the current financial year’s 9.2 per cent growth estimation in the budget would come after a contraction of 7.2 per cent seen in 2020-21. The real growth in the current financial year, therefore, would be less than 2 per cent compared to the 2019-20 level.

The budget speech makes it amply clear that the government is expecting to achieve growth relying mostly on public spending. Private investment slowed down even before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its May 2019 report observed that 2017-18 was the seventh consecutive year of annual contraction seen in the private sector’s Capex, which was down 10.15 per cent (annual growth rate) in 2017-18 from Rs 1,65,000 crore in 2016-17.

In 2021 too, the RBI said in an article that private investment was “missing in action” at a time when all engines of aggregate demand had begun firing to boost economic growth. The article observed that the only way to whet investment appetite was by rekindling the animal spirits and through a spontaneous urge for action rather than inaction.

The Covid-19 pandemic only exacerbated the slowdown in private investment. While there are excess capacities, demand seems to have been hit by multiple factors, including across-the-sector job losses and salary cuts. According to the Economic Survey 2022, while total consumption is estimated to have grown by 7 per cent in 2021-22, private consumption still remains below the pre-pandemic level. The government believes that it was supply-side disruptions that led to a “dip in vehicle registrations”, holding people from spending money. This has been aided by high inflation in raw material prices, thereby hitting consumption too. A lack of private sector investment has created a peculiar situation of jobless growth in the Indian economy, where people only associated with the government sector are contributing to the consumption cycle.