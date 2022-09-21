Government Appoints Industrialist Ratan Tata As Trustee Of PM CARES Fund

Government has appointed industrialist Ratan Tata as one of the trustees of the PM CARES Fund. Apart from Tata the government has also appointed former Supreme Court Judge K.T. Thomas and former deputy speaker of Lok Sabha Karia Munda as trustees of the PM CARES Fund.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund yesterday and it was discussed that PM CARES has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance, but also taking mitigation measures and capacity building,” Prime Minister’s office said in a press release.

The Trust also decided to nominate Rajiv Mehrishi, former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Sudha Murthy, former chairperson, Infosys Foundation and Anand Shah, co-founder of Teach for India and former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal for constitution of Advisory Board to PM CARES Fund.

Prime Minister said that participation of new Trustees and Advisors will provide wider perspectives to the functioning of the PM CARES Fund. Their vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs.

The meeting was attended by trustees of the PM CARES Fund that is Union Home Minister and Union Finance Minister as also, the newly nominated trustees of the PM CARES Fund.

