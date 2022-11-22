Google To Fire 10,000 'Poor Performing' Employees Next Year: Report

Alphabet's Google might soon layoff nearly 6 per cent or 10,000 of its ‘poor performing' employees starting early 2023.

According to a report by ‘The Information’ Google’s managers have been asked to analyse and rank the 'poor performing' employees.

Alphabet currently employs around 1,87,000 employees.

Google will use a ranking system and the lowest-ranked employees are expected to be fired from the company.

Google had earlier announced that it will be slowing down the hiring process in the fourth quarter of the year.

With this, Google will join other big tech companies, including Meta, Twitter, Amazon, etc, that have announced layoffs in the recent weeks.

Facebook-parent Meta recently laid off over 11,000 employees, Elon Musk’s Twitter fired nearly 3,500 employees globally, and Amazon is also expected to continue layoffs in the coming months.

According to a Bloomberg report, Musk is likely to fire more Twitter employees, just weeks after he laid off half the company's workforce.

The fresh job cuts are expected to target employees in the sales and partnership teams of Twitter.