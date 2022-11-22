Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Google To Fire 10,000 'Poor Performing' Employees Next Year: Report

Google will use a ranking system and the lowest-ranked employees are expected to be fired from the company

Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 7:33 pm

Alphabet's Google might soon layoff nearly 6 per cent or 10,000 of its ‘poor performing' employees starting early 2023. 

According to a report by ‘The Information’ Google’s managers have been asked to analyse and rank the 'poor performing' employees. 

Alphabet currently employs around 1,87,000 employees.

Google will use a ranking system and the lowest-ranked employees are expected to be fired from the company. 

Google had earlier announced that it will be slowing down the hiring process in the fourth quarter of the year. 

With this, Google will join other big tech companies, including Meta, Twitter, Amazon, etc, that have announced layoffs in the recent weeks. 

Facebook-parent Meta recently laid off over 11,000 employees, Elon Musk’s Twitter fired nearly 3,500 employees globally, and Amazon is also expected to continue layoffs in the coming months. 

According to a Bloomberg report, Musk is likely to fire more Twitter employees, just weeks after he laid off half the company's workforce. 

Related stories

After BYJU’s Layoffs, Now Zomato Sacks Employees In Company-Wide Job Cuts: Report

More Twitter Layoffs From Today? Elon Musk Now Plans To Target Sales And Other Teams: Report

After Mass Layoffs, It’s Mass Resignations at Elon Musk’s Twitter

The fresh job cuts are expected to target employees in the sales and partnership teams of Twitter.

Tags

Business National Google Twitter Employees Fired Facebook Layoffs
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 