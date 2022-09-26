Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Google's India Policy Head Archana Gulati Resigns: Report

Gulati, former Joint Secretary of Niti Aayog, resigned at a time when Google awaits the outcome of at least two antitrust cases in the country

Google

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 7:59 pm

Google's head of public policy for India Archana Gulati has resigned just five months after taking the job, 

Gulati, former Joint Secretary of Niti Aayog, resigned at a time when Google awaits the outcome of at least two antitrust cases in the country.

The reasons for Archana Gulati's resignation were not immediately clear, Reuters reported. Before stepping down in April last year, Gulati was handling digital communications policy at Niti Aayog.

Before that, between 2014 and 2016, she worked as a senior official at the Competition Commission of India, in its Mergers & Acquisitions division, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Google is facing a series of antitrust cases in India and stricter tech-sector regulations.

At Google, Gulati led a team of public policy executives who look at various regulatory implications for the company in India, one of its key growth markets.

