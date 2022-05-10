Google’s Cloud Unit Creates New Web 3.0 Unit To Provide Support For Blockchain Developers

Google’s cloud computing unit recently announced that it would create a new internal team that will focus on building Blockchain services for developers and others interested in building Blockchain-based applications. This move by Google comes at a time when businesses and consumers are eagerly looking at the popularity of Web 3.0 and Blockchain.

The Web 3.0 technology uses decentralisation, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and Blockchain for higher efficiency.

“While the world is still early in its embrace of Web 3.0, it is a market that is already demonstrating tremendous potential with many customers asking us to increase our support for Web3 and Crypto-related technologies,” CNBC quoted Amit Zavery, vice-president, Google Cloud, as telling employees in an email.

What Will The New Team Do?

Amit Zavery has said that this new team will comprise specialised members who will focus on building Blockchain-related services for enterprises and customers looking to build Blockchain applications. This team will also look towards better management of Blockchain nodes, as well as software for exploring Blockchain data in third party applications.

“We’re not trying to be part of that cryptocurrency wave directly. We are providing technologies for companies to use and take advantage of the distributed nature of Web 3.0 in their current businesses and enterprises,” said Amit Zavery, in an interview with CNBC.

This new internal unit will be headed by James Tromans, a former Citigroup executive and an industry veteran.

He also said told his team in the same email that he wishes to make Google Cloud Computing platform the first choice for developers in Web 3 in the near future. Back in January, Google had created a new team called ‘digital assets team’, which resulted from the considerable interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) back then.

Allegedly new job postings related to Blockchain, Web 3.0 and others too have propped up on Google’s internal Grow Tool, reported Cointelegraph. This is because Google wants to compete with other Internet technology firms like Alibaba, Microsoft, and Amazon to provide back-end infrastructure support to Blockchain and Web 3 developers.

What Are Its Competitors Doing?

Major Internet technology companies like Meta (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba and others have either begun their Web 3 Blockchain initiatives, or are exploring the space.