Google Brings Back Street View Feature on Maps in 10 Cities In India; Here’s How to Use It

Google on Wednesday announced the Street View feature will be available on Google Maps in India with fresh imagery that the company has licensed from its local partners – Genesys International and Tech Mahindra.

Starting today, Street View will be available on Google Maps with fresh imagery licensed from local partners covering over 150,000 km across ten cities in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar, the company said in a statement.

Google, Genesys International, and Tech Mahindra plan to expand this to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022.

This India launch marks the first time in the world that Street View is being brought to life completely by local partners.

The company has also partnered with local traffic authorities to help improve road safety and reduce traffic congestion.

Through this, Google Maps will now show speed limits data shared by the traffic authorities, starting with Bengaluru.

Google also announced its partnership with Bengaluru traffic police as part of its efforts towards delivering models that better optimize traffic light timings.

This is helping the local traffic authority manage road congestion at key intersections, and will eventually scale across the city.

Google will further expand this to Kolkata and Hyderabad in partnership with local traffic authorities.

Google additionally announced its collaboration with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to help people in India make more informed travel decisions by equipping them with authoritative air quality information.

People can access this information overlay by tapping the ‘Layers’ button at the top right in their Maps app and selecting the ‘Air Quality’ option.

How to launch Street View on Google Maps

If you stay in any of the 10 cities where the feature is currently available, you can open Google Maps and tap on the marker. At the bottom, tap the place name or address and zoom into a road in any of these target cities, and tap the area you want to view.

You can also select the thumbnail with a Street View icon .



