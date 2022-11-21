Goldman Sachs Slashes India’s GDP Forecast For 2023 To 5.9%: Report

The Indian economy is likely to lose its momentum next year owing to higher borrowing costs and fading benefits from the Covid-19 pandemic reopening, Goldman Sachs said in a report.

India’s Gross domestic product (GDP) may expand by 5.9% in calendar year 2023 from an estimated 6.9% this year, it said in a report.

“Growth will likely be a tale of two halves, with a slower first half as the reopening boost fades, and monetary tightening weighs on domestic demand. In the second half, growth is likely to re-accelerate as global growth recovers, drag from net exports diminishes, and investment cycle picks up.”

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 8.7% in 2021-22.

Further, the firm expects headline retail inflation to ease to 6.1% next year from an estimated 6.8% this year, according to a Bloomberg report.

Inflation has remained above the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band of 6% for the last ten months.

According to Bloomberg report, India’s export growth fell sharply in October, when it contracted 16.7% on annual basis from a growth of 4.8% seen in September, pointing to a decline in global demand.

India’s exports saw a contraction for the first time in the post-pandemic phase and the last time exports contracted was back in February 2021.