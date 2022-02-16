Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Gold Trades Almost Flat; Silver Gains Rs 332

In the international market, gold was trading 0.24 per cent up at $1,857 per ounce. Silver was trading marginally up at $23.52 per ounce.

Gold Trades Almost Flat; Silver Gains Rs 332
In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 49,253 per 10 grams.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 7:19 pm

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday traded almost flat at Rs 49,254 per 10 grams, capping gains with rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 49,253 per 10 grams.

Silver gained Rs 332 to Rs 63,157 per kg, from Rs 62,825 per kg in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee closed 25 paise higher at 75.07 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading 0.24 per cent up at $1,857 per ounce. Silver was trading marginally up at $23.52 per ounce.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold at Delhi were up by Re 1 capping gains with rupee appreciation," Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities) of HDFC Securities, said.

Tags

Business National Gold Gold Prices India Gold Demand
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Moody's Changes Vedanta's Outlook From Stable To Negative

Moody's Changes Vedanta's Outlook From Stable To Negative

Tata Group Will Make Air India Financially Fit, Technologically Most Advanced, Says Chandrasekaran

Budget 2022 Proposals, Monetary Policy Set Tone For Economic Revival, Says RBI

RBI Becomes Net Seller Of US Dollar In December; Sells $2.92 Billion

Approximately 6.26 Crore ITRs Were Filed For FY'21; 4.5 Crore Processed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti