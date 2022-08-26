Gold Prices Today: Gold Slips By Rs 254, Silver Surges Rs 21

The price of gold declined Rs 254 per 10 grams to Rs 52,031 in the national capital, compared to Rs 52,285 in the previous session, amid weak global cues. Notably, the price of silver surged by Rs 21 to Rs 55,979 per kg, compared to Rs 55,958 per kg in the previous trade.

In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat stood surged by Rs 150 to Rs 47,650, compared to Rs 47,500 a day earlier. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat of yellow metal in the financial capital advanced by Rs 160 to Rs 51,980, compared to Rs 51,980.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat in Bengaluru advanced by Rs 150 to Rs 47,700 compared to 47,700 in the previous trade. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India’s IT hub surged by Rs 160 to Rs 52,030 compared to Rs 51,870.

In Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold surged by Rs 100 to Rs 48,400, whereas the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold slipped by Rs 110 to Rs 52,800.

Notably, in the international market, the gold price slumped 0.6 per cent at $1,748 per ounce at 1308 GMT as the US treasury yield moved slightly higher. The US gold futures dropped 0.8 per cent to $1,758. For the past six sessions, gold has been trading lower to hit $1,727, the lowest since July 27, as per Reuters data.

Meanwhile, spot silver was trading 0.2 per cent lower to $19.25 per ounce.

