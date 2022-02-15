Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Gold Hits 8-Month High Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension: Report

Gold prices soared 0.4 per cent at $1,877.96 per ounce, compared to its highest level since June 11 2021, when the price of the precious metal was at $1,879.48.

Gold Hits 8-Month High Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension: Report
Spot gold has risen 5 per cent since January 31.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 2:15 pm

Gold surged to an eight-month high on Tuesday as the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated, Reuters reported. 

According to the report, gold prices soared 0.4 per cent at $1,877.96 per ounce, compared to its highest level since June 11 2021, when the price of the precious metal was at $1,879.48. Notably, the price of US gold futures was up 0.6 per cent to $1.880.20.

Meanwhile, spot gold has risen 5 per cent since January 31. 

Analysts expect the gold prices to top out around $1,920-$1,930. Silver, however, slipped 0.2 per cent to $23.79 per ounce, and platinum eased 0.1 per cent to $1,026.86. 

Rupee also slipped 12 paise settling at 75.72 against US Dollar during early trade on Tuesday, amid heightened geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 

Tags

Business National Gold Gold Prices
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

McDonald's To Offer Free Books To Children With Happy Meal

McDonald's To Offer Free Books To Children With Happy Meal

SpiceJet Turns Profitable In Q3, Reports Profit Of Rs 42 crore in December quarter

 Experts Welcome Maha Govt's Announcement To Study Phase Down Of Thermal Plants

Engineering, Petroleum Sectors Help Exports Jump 25% To $34.5 Billion In Jan

Sensex, Nifty Stage Strong Rebound On Broad-Based Buying Interest

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?