Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Gold Gains Rs 43; Silver Rises By Rs 850

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,852 per ounce while silver was trading flat at $22.28 per ounce

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,865 per 10 grams

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 5:22 pm

Gold in the national capital on Monday increased by Rs 43 to Rs 50,908 per 10 grams amid firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,865 per 10 grams. Silver also gained Rs 850 to Rs 62,211 per kg from Rs 61,361 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rose by Rs 43 in line with firm COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,852 per ounce while silver was trading flat at $22.28 per ounce.

Gold prices rose on inflation worries and muted dollar index, Patel added.

