Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Gold Declines Rs 114; Silver Falls Rs 136

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,737 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.17 per ounce

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,675 per 10 grams

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 4:40 pm

Gold in the national capital on Monday declined by Rs 114 to Rs 50,561 per 10 grams amid decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also declined by Rs 136 to Rs 56,760 per kg from Rs 56,896 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 114 in line with decline in COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,737 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.17 per ounce.

