Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Gold Climbs By Rs 416; Silver Zooms Rs 1,014

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,386 per 10 grams

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 4:48 pm

Gold prices in the national capital on Friday rallied by Rs 416 to Rs 50,802 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,386 per 10 grams.

Silver also surged by Rs 1,014 to Rs 61,343 per kg from Rs 60,329 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi were up by Rs 416 reflecting overnight rally in COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market gold was quoting lower at USD 1,850 per ounce and silver was trading flat at USD 21.90 per ounce.

