Gold And Silver Prices Today: Check Out Gold And Silver Rates Here

The price of gold in the national capital slipped by Rs 32 to Rs 52,224 per 10 grams on Thursday, compared to Rs 52,256 in the previous trade. Notably, silver declined from Rs 348 to Rs 57,298 per kg, compared to Rs 57,646 per kg from the previous trade.

In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat of yellow metal remained unchanged at Rs 47,900 and at Rs 52,250 respectively.

Similarly, in Bengaluru, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold remained unchanged at Rs 47,950 and Rs 52,310, respectively compared to Rs 52,420.

In Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 48,380 compared to Rs 48,490 in the previous session. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold at Rs 52,770, compared to Rs 52,900 in the previous session.

Notably, in the international market, the gold price surged to $1,763 per ounce, whereas the price of silver was flat at $19.67 per ounce. On Wednesday, the rupee slipped 19 paise to 79.64 against US Dollar.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities told PTI, “Gold prices have kept range-bound trading in the past few days on mixed global cues over the pace of US Federal Reserve's rate hike and inflation worries.”

(With Inputs From PTI)