Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Gold And Silver Price: Gold Prices At Month-High, Silver Surged Higher Today

Meanwhile, in the international market, Gold was trading higher at US 1,774 per ounce and Silver was trading at $20.12 per ounce

Source: Shutterstock

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 8:25 pm

Gold in India on Wednesday surged to Rs 487 at Rs 52,566 per 10 grams, thus reaching a month-high, whereas Silver surged Rs 426 at Rs 58,807 per kg. Notably, gold prices surged to a month-high of Rs 800 at Rs 52,200 per gram.

The development comes at a time when the Indian Rupee is at its lowest against the US Dollars. Meanwhile, in the international market, Gold was trading higher at US 1,774 per ounce and Silver was trading at $20.12 per ounce. 

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.58 per cent at $1,774 per ounce on Thursday," Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities told PTI.

(With Inputs From PTI)

