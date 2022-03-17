Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Godrej Properties Sells 855 Homes Worth Rs 1,650 Crore In Noida

Godrej Properties entered the NCR Market in 2010 and has, until now, added 18 residential, commercial, and township projects across five cities, with seven projects having already been delivered and 11 in various stages of development.

The project is located in Noida - Sector 43.

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 11:02 am

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Thursday said it has sold 855 homes worth Rs 1,650 crore within a year of the launch of its project Godrej Woods in Noida.

This includes sales of Rs 509 crore in March 2021 and Rs 1,141 crore so far in FY22, the company said in a statement. 

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "Noida is an important market for us, and we will look to sustain and build on this momentum in the years ahead". 

Earlier this week, Godrej Properties bought about 50 acres of land parcel at Sonipat in Haryana for plotted development as part of its plan to expand business across major cities. 

The Mumbai-based firm did not disclose the deal value and the seller's name. 

This is the second major land deal by Godrej Properties in the Delhi-NCR area. 

In February 2020, it had acquired a nearly 27-acre land parcel in the national capital for Rs 1,359 crore to develop a luxury housing project. 

