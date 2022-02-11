Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Godrej Industries Net Profit At Rs 183 Crore In December Quarter

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 3,514.61 crore during the quarter. It stood at Rs 2,356.4 7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. 

Godrej Industries Net Profit At Rs 183 Crore In December Quarter
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 170.66 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 8:33 pm

Godrej Industries Ltd on Friday reported a profit after tax of Rs 182.78 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 and announced an investment of up to Rs 2,500 crore in two subsidiaries Godrej Properties and Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 170.66 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Godrej Industries Ltd (GIL) said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations was at Rs 3,514.61 crore during the quarter. It stood at Rs 2,356.4 7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. 

Total expenses were at Rs 3,510.03 crore. 

Godrej Industries said its results are "not comparable with those of the previous periods/year" in view of acquisitions and changes in the company's/ group's shareholding during the period in some of the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

Godrej Industries further said its board has approved a further investment of up to Rs 2,000 crore in Godrej Properties by way of subscription and purchase of securities or otherwise. It has also approved an investment of up to Rs 500 crore in Godrej Agrovet.

Shares of Godrej Industries Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 570.65 on BSE, down 2.06 per cent from the previous close. 

Tags

Business National Godrej Group
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Oil India Limited Net Profit Jumps 37% In December Quarter

Oil India Limited Net Profit Jumps 37% In December Quarter

Delhi HC To Hear Amazon-Future Cases Over Deal With Reliance On February 24

Forex Reserves Surge To $631.953 Billion In Week Ended On February 4

Industrial Production Slows Down For 4th Month In Row To 0.4% In December

What Is The Actual Underlying Value Of Cryptocurrencies?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri