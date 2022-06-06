Godrej & Boyce Bags Rs 107 Crore Order From Bangalore Airport

Godrej & Boyce announced on Monday its business Godrej MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Public health engineering) has been awarded an MEP contract worth Rs 107 crore for the Bangalore International Airport (BLR Airport) project.

The scope of the project comprises a Multi-Model Transportation Hub (MMTH) that will be built between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the BLR airport and will cover roughly nine lakh square feet, the flagship company of the Godrej Group said in a statement.

Once Terminal 2 is operational, the MMTH will be able to meet the current and future needs of both people and luggage movement, it said.

"The goal of this MMTH is to have closed parking with retail development at the ground level. With the creation of 75 kilometres of piping and 200 kilometres of cables, Godrej MEP will deliver the project in just under six months," the statement added.