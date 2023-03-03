Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

GMR Group to invest Rs 5,000 Crore on Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra Pradesh: GM Rao

Home Business

GMR Group to invest Rs 5,000 Crore on Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra Pradesh: GM Rao

The airport will have state-of-the-art cargo facilities that will cater to exports and aerotropolis  and airport city around the airport that will consist of an industrial zone, airspace zone and education and healthcare zones

The first phase investment will be to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore
The first phase investment will be to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 3:54 pm

The GMR Group which is in the process of developing an international airport at Bhogapuram near here will be investing Rs 5,000 crore on the aerodrome in the first phase. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Global Investors Summit 2023 being held here, GM Rao, chairman of GMR Group said the first phase of the airport will be developed to serve six million passengers per annum.

"We will be developing Bhogapuram Airport with the first phase serving six million passengers and an ultimate capacity of 40 million passenger (per annum). The first phase investment will be to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore," Rao said. The airport will have state-of-the-art cargo facilities that will cater to exports and aerotropolis  and airport city around the airport that will consist of an industrial zone, airspace zone and education and healthcare zones, he said.

Rao further said the airport would replicate the success of Hyderabad aerodrome which will help in the transformation of Visakhapatnam city and also place the state on the global map as the most preferred investment destination.

Related stories

Jindal To Invest Rs 10,000 Crore To Set Up 3 Million Tonne Steel Plant In Andhra Pradesh

Adani To Set Up Cement Plants, Data Centre In Andhra Pradesh

GMR Group To Divest Stake In Philippines' Cebu Airport; To Receive Rs 1,330 Crore Upfront Payment

Tags

Business GMR Group Indian Economy Business Andhra Pradesh GM Rao Indian Cinema World Economy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri