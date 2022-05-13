Friday, May 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Global Crypto Regulatory Agency Possible By Next Year

Worldwide organisation needed to harmonise crypto laws, says Ashley Alder, chair of the International Organization of Securities Commissions. Authorities’ concern regarding crypto needs to be addressed

Global Crypto Regulatory Agency Possible By Next Year
Within the next year, global market authorities are anticipated to form a unified body to coordinate with cryptocurrency legislation in various areas.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 May 2022 7:57 pm

Global market regulators are expected to establish a single agency within the next year to coordinate with cryptocurrency laws in various regions, according to Ashley Alder, chair of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), an association of market regulators. The boom in digital currencies is one of the three main areas (the other two being Covid and climate change) that authorities are now focused on, he said, according to Reuters. 

“If you look at the problems we need to handle, they are many, and there is a wall of fear about this (crypto) in institutional discussions,” said Alder, who is also the CEO of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission, during an online conference hosted by OMFIF on Thursday. 

Alder said a worldwide organisation that will harmonise crypto laws is needed. He compared it to different climate finance setups, including one under the G20 group of top nations. “At the moment, there isn’t anything like that for crypto,” he said. “But as one of the three Cs (Covid, climate and crypto), I believe it is now critically vital. It has moved up the schedule, so I don’t think that will be the case next year,” he added. 

Related stories

Terra (LUNA) Wipes Off Billions Of Investor Wealth; Indian Crypto Exchanges Stop Its Trading

Terra (LUNA) Briefly Shuts Down; Global Crypto Market Recovers Slightly, Trade Volume Jumps 722%

Global Crypto Exchange Coinbase Enters The Indian Market With “Chalo Shuru Karein!”

Cyber security, operational resilience and lack of transparency are at present among the key concerns, which have been exacerbated by the high volatility in cryptocurrencies this week. Bitcoin, for example, has seen a drop of 20 per cent in price this week.  

Following the demise of the stablecoin TerraUSD, the head of the Senate Banking Committee in the US urged legislators to tighten crypto laws.  

Cryptocurrencies have gained massive global attention in recent years, including in India. Some countries have recognised cryptocurrency, while others have outright prohibited it. There are various cryptocurrency restrictions in India as well. According to Pankaj Mathpal, MD and CEO of Optima Money Managers, trading in the stock market is highly regulated, but that is not the case with cryptocurrencies. “You even know how many days the money will take to arrive in your account once the shares are sold. In the case of cryptocurrencies, however, there is no such regulation. It may be purchased and sold through brokers or cryptocurrency exchanges. The identities of the vendor and buyer are not revealed in this case. 

Cryptocurrency prices are affected only by demand and supply. You can’t predict how much it will fluctuate.” 

Apart from the extreme volatility, in India, the taxes are high on virtual digital assets. There is 30 per cent tax on crypto assets and tax deducted at source (TDS) at 1 per cent. 

Tags

Business Crypto Cryptocurrency TDS Hong Kong Government Reuters G20 Cyber Security Bitcoins
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Terra (LUNA) Wipes Off Billions Of Investor Wealth; Indian Crypto Exchanges Stop Its Trading

Terra (LUNA) Wipes Off Billions Of Investor Wealth; Indian Crypto Exchanges Stop Its Trading

Putin Orders Russian Officials To Disclose Crypto Transactions Made Abroad, Bitcoin Rises

Putin Orders Russian Officials To Disclose Crypto Transactions Made Abroad, Bitcoin Rises