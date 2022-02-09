Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Glenmark Pharma, SaNOtize Research Launch Nasal Spray For COVID-19 Treatment in India

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 11:11 am

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and its partner Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research on Wednesday launched Nitric Oxide nasal spray for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19, who have a high risk of progression of the disease.  The partners have introduced the product in India under the brand name FabiSpray.


The Mumbai-based drug firm had earlier received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the Nitric Oxide nasal spray (NONS) as part of the accelerated approval process. FabiSpray is designed to kill the COVID-19 virus in the upper airways. The company stated that it has proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2. NONS, when sprayed over nasal mucosa, acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs. 


“As a leading pharmaceutical player, it is important that we are an integral part of India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy to receive regulatory approval for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) and launch it in partnership with SaNOtize. "This reaffirms our commitment of providing yet another safe and effective antiviral treatment for COVID-19, and we are confident that it will offer patients a much needed and timely therapy option," Robert Crockart, Chief Commercial Officer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said. 


In July 2021, Glenmark had entered into an exclusive long term strategic partnership with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize to manufacture, market and distribute its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray for COVID-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam

