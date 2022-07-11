Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Glenmark Pharma Launches Gel For Acne Treatment

Glenmark Group Vice President & Head, India Formulations, Alok Malik said the company has been a leader in the dermatology segment in India

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 11:55 am

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday launched its topical Minocycline 4 per cent gel for the treatment of moderate to severe acne under the brand MINYM. 

Minocycline 4 per cent gel is a potent antibacterial gel that exerts a strong anti-inflammatory action. 

It also offers the lowest MIC90 (minimum Inhibitory concentration at which it stops/prevents visible growth of 90 per cent of isolates of bacteria) compared to the available topical antibacterial formulations, the company said in a statement. 

Glenmark Group Vice President & Head, India Formulations, Alok Malik said the company has been a leader in the dermatology segment in India. 

Related stories

Rupee Falls 7 Paise To 79.33 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

"We are proud to introduce the first topical Minocycline-based - MINYM Gel, in India; proven for its potent antibacterial effect, anti-inflammatory action and lowest resistance, as a treatment option to patients aged 9 years and above suffering from acne," he added. 

Glenmark said topical antibacterial formulations are some of the commonly used classes of drugs for the treatment of acne. 

"With no new topical formulations being launched over the last 30 years, there has been a gradual increase in resistance to the currently available topical antibacterial formulations. MINYM Gel has been developed to address these growing concerns in the treatment of acne," it added.
 

Tags

Business Glenmark Pharma Glenmark Pharma Acne Drug Glenmark Pharma Share Price Glenmark Pharma Acne Gel Glenmark Group Acne Treatment Gel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win