Monday, Jul 25, 2022
GlaxoSmithkline Pharma Q1 Net Profit Rises 8% To Rs 116 Crore

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 745 crore as against Rs 718 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 8:24 pm

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased by 8 per cent to Rs 116 crore in the first quarter ended on June 30, 2022.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 107 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 745 crore as against Rs 718 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

"Our results reflect good momentum across general medicines and vaccines during the quarter. We have delivered strong underlying growth with market share gains across focus brands," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals MD Sridhar Venkatesh noted.

The drug firm is a subsidiary of GSK plc, a global biopharma company.
 

