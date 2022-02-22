Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Project Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension

The pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany has long been criticised by the United States and some European countries who argue that it increases Europe's reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Project Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension
The pipeline brings natural gas from Russia to Germany.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 6:32 pm

Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Related stories

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukraine-Russia Crisis: What To Know In The Escalating Crisis

The pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany has long been criticised by the United States and some European countries who argue that it increases Europe's reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Scholz said that the government had decided to “reassess” the certification of the pipeline, which hasn't begun operating yet, in light of the latest developments.

“That will certainly take time, if I may say so,” he said. 

Tags

Business International Nord 2 Stream Gas Pipeline Project Germany German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Gas Pipeline Project Russia Russia-Ukraine Tension Russia-Ukraine Crisis Europe Energy Supplies
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices To Be Hiked After Elections

Petrol, Diesel Prices To Be Hiked After Elections

BPCL, Hero MotoCorp Tie Up To Set Up Charging Infra For 2-Wheeler EVs

South Korean Bank to Launch Country's First Crypto Investment Fund; Bitcoin, Dogecoin Fall

High Inflation Likely To Bite Into FMCG Sector’s Volume Growth In 2022

Maintain Constant Vigil On Financial Sector, Says Sitharaman To Regulators

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title