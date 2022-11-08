Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Germany May Block Sale Of Chip Factory To Chinese-Owned Firm

Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 5:44 pm

The German government may decide this week to block the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, following a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm's investment in a German container terminal.
     
German company Elmos said late Monday that it was informed by the Economy Ministry that the sale of its factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB “will most likely be prohibited in the upcoming cabinet session.” 
     
The ministry previously “had indicated to the parties that the transaction most likely will be approved,” Elmos added.
     
Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. 
     
The planned 85 million-euro (dollar) sale was announced in December.
     
The change comes as Germany struggles with the extent it should allow Chinese companies to invest in Europe's biggest economy.
     
The Cabinet, which will hold its weekly meeting Wednesday, reached a compromise late last month after officials argued over whether to allow China's COSCO to take a 35% stake in a container terminal at the Hamburg port.
     
Members of two junior parties in the governing coalition opposed that deal while Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, downplayed its significance.
     
COSCO was cleared to take a stake below 25%, with a threshold above that allowing an investor can block a company's decisions.
     
Scholz travelled to Beijing last week, becoming the first leader from the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations to meet President Xi Jinping since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
     
The visit, coming shortly after Xi further cemented his authoritarian rule at home, drew some criticism at home.
     
Scholz is encouraging companies to diversify but not discouraging business with China. 
     
He said before the trip that “we don't want decoupling from China” but that “we will reduce one-sided dependencies in the spirit of smart diversification.”  
 

Tags

Business Chip Factory Chinese-Owned Firm Sai Microelectronics Of China COSCO
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Amazing Theme Parks In India You Can't Miss

Five Amazing Theme Parks In India You Can't Miss

Why UK PM Rishi Sunak Was Dramatically Escorted Out Of COP27 By Aids

Why UK PM Rishi Sunak Was Dramatically Escorted Out Of COP27 By Aids