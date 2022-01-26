Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Gems And Jewellery Exports Up 71% To $28.9 Billion In April To December Period

The sector accounted for a 9.6 per cent share of India's entire exports basket during the period under review. The top five export destinations for the sector included the US, Hong Kong, the UAE, Belgium and Israel.

Gems And Jewellery Exports Up 71% To $28.9 Billion In April To December Period
The industry contributes 7 per cent of India's total GDP and employs more than 50 lakh workers - Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 5:47 pm

Gems and jewellery exports rose by 71 per cent during April-December 2021 to $28.9 billion as compared to $16.9 billion in the same period of the previous year, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

 In December 2021, these exports grew by 16.38 per cent to $2.99 billion, it said.
        
The sector accounted for a 9.6 per cent share of India's entire exports basket during the period under review.

The top five export destinations for the sector included the US, Hong Kong, the UAE, Belgium and Israel.

The industry contributes about 7 per cent of India's total GDP and employs more than 50 lakh workers. 

The ministry added that the Centre has laid out four points to make India's gems and jewellery a pioneer industry in the world and those steps include a focus on design; diversification of export products; collaboration with other nations for cost-effective methods to enhance the production of fusion jewellery and promote lab-grown diamond.

Tags

Business National Exports Global / Exports Gems
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Vedanta Demerger Call By March-end: Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Demerger Call By March-end: Anil Agarwal

Coal Ministry CPSEs Clock 28.33% Growth In Capex

TCS 2nd Most Valuable IT Services Brand Globally: Brand Finance

Construction Sector Should Substitute Diesel With Alternative Fuels: Nitin Gadkari

Indiabulls Sells Off 40-Acre Land Worth Rs 580 Crore To Elan group

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day