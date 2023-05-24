Gautam Adani’s Net Worth Rises By $8.5 Billion After Stocks Post Strong Gains: Report

Strong gains by firms’ stocks on Tuesday left Gautam Adani richer by $8.5 billion.

Economic Times reported citing Forbes data that net worth of Gautam Adani reached $55 billion on Tuesday with the billionaire rising to the 24th spot on the list of wealthiest people. This comes after the Chairperson of Adani Group took a hit to his fortune when the Hindenburg report was released.

The stock market rout following the release of the report had wiped out over half the market value of many listed Adani firms.

Since then, the stocks of Adani firms have made a comeback with many shares posting strong gains since the release of Supreme Court-panel report.

The panel commented in its report that although investigation by SEBI on many allegations is still pending, it had not found any regulatory failure on part of SEBI in context of stock price manipulation.

The committee also observed that analysis didn’t show any pattern of artificial trading in Adani group stocks.

Hindenburg Research in its report had accused Adani Group of stock price manipulation and several regulatory violations.

SEBI’s report in the case is yet to come out as the Supreme Court has given the markets regulator time till August 14 to complete its investigation.

In addition to the panel report, Adani stocks have also benefitted from the confidence expressed in the group by GQG partners. The firm recently informed that it has decided to raise its investment in the group to $3.5 billion

Gautam Adani had slipped out of the top 25 of wealthiest person list, where he once was ranked 2nd, following the Hindenburg report but is now making comeback with his net worth rising.