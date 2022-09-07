Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Gangwal Family To Sell Up To 2.8% Stake In Indigo Via Block Deal

The stock of InterGlobe Aviation, which runs the airline, ended 1.9 per cent lower at Rs 1,983.95 on the BSE on Wednesday

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:03 pm

The Gangwal family, who are among the promoters of IndiGo airline, will sell up to 2.8 per cent stake via block deals.

According to an Economic Times report, the Gangwals will sell shares up to the base price of Rs 1,850, a discount of up to 6.5 per cent. The deal size is estimated to be Rs 1,996 crore.

Rakesh Gangwal and Shobha Gangwal together own about 23 per cent stake in the airline.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the brokers to the deal.

The stock of InterGlobe Aviation, which runs the airline, ended 1.9 per cent lower at Rs 1,983.95 on the BSE on Wednesday.

InterGlobe Aviation yesterday said Pieter Elbers has joined as the new chief executive officer (CEO). He succeeds Ronojoy Dutta, who retired last week. 

IndiGo had announced the appointment of Elbers as the CEO on May 18. 

The airline narrowed down its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,064 crore for the June quarter from Rs 3,174-crore loss in the year-ago period. While its revenue from operations increased 328% YoY to Rs 12,855 crore, the total income rose 311% to Rs 13,019 crore, its highest-ever in a quarter.

Related stories

Removal Of Airfare Caps Will Help In Offering Discounted Ticket Prices: IndiGo

IndiGo Plane Faces Engine Stall Warning For Few Seconds 

As of June 30, IndiGo had a fleet of 281 aircraft, including 35 A320ceo, 146 A320neo, 65 A321neo and 35 ATR.

Tags

Business National Indigo Flight IndiGo Interglobe Aviation Rakesh Gangwal
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic