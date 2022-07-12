Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
GameStop Introduces NFT Marketplace Amid Turbulence in Crypto Market, Bitcoin Falls

The price of Bitcoin fell by 3.64 per cent in the last 24 hours, Ethereum down by 6.93 per cent.

GameStop Introduces NFT Marketplace Amid Turbulence in Crypto Market, Bitcoin Falls

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 6:42 pm

US-based electronics company, GameStop, has established its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. It is a non-custodial, Ethereum Layer 2-based marketplace, where users can genuinely own their digital assets, which are represented and secured on the Blockchain.  

According to a report in The Verge, there are more than 200 collections one can browse through, and more than 53,000 NFTs are available for purchase. Customers will be able to buy, sell, and trade NFTs of video game products, including clothes, weapons, and traits of the various player avatars, on the company’s NFT platform.

In other news, CoinDCX has appointed Kiran Vivekananda as chief of public policy and government affairs to lead the company’s public policy and government affairs initiatives. 

According to the company, Kiran will lead CoinDCX’s public policy function, working closely with regulators and industry stakeholders, and help drive a positive narrative for the crypto industry in India.

Kiran joins CoinDCX from Dream Sports Inc., where he was the chief policy officer and was responsible for driving advocacy efforts for the online gaming industry. 

Sumit Gupta, co-founder and CEO, CoinDCX, said, “We are delighted to have Kiran lead our public policy portfolio. Kiran’s deep expertise in developing public policy strategies will strengthen our efforts to push the Indian crypto Industry mandate and represent the industry at relevant forums.”

Crypto Prices 

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 3.64 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $19,780.82 at 5:15 pm. According to data from Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.83 per cent, down by 0.02 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,067.96, down by 6.93 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 3.87 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $223.82. Solana (SOL) was down by 4.11 per cent to $33.96, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 5.05 per cent to $0.4318.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.06123 at 5:15 pm, down by 5.94 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu was trading in the red at $0.0000103. Samoyedcoin was down by 6.59 per cent, and it was trading at $0.007994, while Dogelon Mars was down by 7.95 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000002955.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $878.34 billion, a decrease of 4.13 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $57.12 billion, registering an increase of 4.15 per cent.

